Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Lodging and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels Corporation 8 1.11 N/A -0.21 0.00 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 89 7.30 N/A 2.76 34.99

Table 1 demonstrates Red Lion Hotels Corporation and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Red Lion Hotels Corporation and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -1.7% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 269.1% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Red Lion Hotels Corporation and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s upside potential is 115.52% at a $12.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is $99.86, which is potential 4.74% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Red Lion Hotels Corporation appears more favorable than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares and 0% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.5% of Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Lion Hotels Corporation -0.44% -5.56% -14.05% -27.53% -44.57% -17.2% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1.3% -2.77% 4.27% 30.24% 24.94% 34.47%

For the past year Red Lion Hotels Corporation had bearish trend while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Red Lion Hotels Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership segments. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of October 10, 2017, it had approximately 5,000 properties with 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.