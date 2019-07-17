Red Hat (RHT) Valuation Rose While York Capital Management Global Advisors Upped by $27.68 Million Its Stake; Maverick Capital LTD Has Raised Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $1.02 Million; Share Price Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 17,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 637,570 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.77M, up from 619,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 747,174 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17 million, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 18,098 shares to 393,901 shares, valued at $63.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.87 million shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 22,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 43,320 shares. Moab Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 79,290 shares. 363,765 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ironwood Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% or 92 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 4,304 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 3,018 shares. Citigroup owns 460,686 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 19,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.47% or 200,455 shares. 6,320 were accumulated by Old Dominion Mgmt.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,440 shares to 45,310 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 20,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).