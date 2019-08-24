Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Upped by $15.22 Million Its Stake; Meritage Portfolio Management Stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) Has Cut by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 197.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,627 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 42,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 66,607 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 93,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.58 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli & Advisers Inc holds 247,781 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14.18% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,418 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 132 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 310,589 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 629,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Victory Management holds 0% or 2,590 shares. Rampart Management Llc has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 26,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 60,470 shares to 18,530 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,253 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “16 Undervalued Growth Opportunities You Don’t Want To Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 34,055 shares to 70,837 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 16,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hilltop Holdg holds 4,639 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 720 shares stake. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 4,441 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,901 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 9,652 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corp has 0.33% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 123,010 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 6,850 shares. Hartford Invest Management reported 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moors And Cabot owns 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,176 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% or 68,605 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco accumulated 2,842 shares. Orrstown reported 16,347 shares stake.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity.