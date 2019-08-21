Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile While Price Michael F Lifted Stake by $1.82 Million; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 1.03M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,554.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Company holds 49,475 shares. New Jersey-based Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.28% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.03% or 489,948 shares. 240,553 were reported by Cambridge Invest Rech Inc. West Oak Limited Liability Com holds 6,298 shares. 68,268 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 118,199 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.16 million shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bruni J V And reported 2.42 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 18,350 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 523 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,769 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Secs has invested 24.75% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication owns 53 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.1% or 26,327 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 2,495 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP has 39,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Pcl has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Life invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.00M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 538,499 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc reported 115,072 shares. Atria Invs Limited stated it has 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arete Wealth Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,262 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,700 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).