Red Hat (RHT) Stock Price Rose While Venator Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position by $2.02 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 803,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 383,887 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares to 167,268 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.05% or 4,553 shares in its portfolio. 7,802 are owned by Virtu Fin Ltd. Webster National Bank N A reported 125 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 82,307 shares in its portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4.44% or 63,617 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Advisors Lc has 2,635 shares. Diversified Trust owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,111 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP has invested 2.35% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). West Oak Cap Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.62% or 366,489 shares. American Century Cos has 609,506 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,566 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 645 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company reported 2,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.32% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,370 shares to 17,838 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.