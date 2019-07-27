Red Hat (RHT) Stake Lifted by Indexiq Advisors Llc; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Raised Office Depot (ODP) Position by $323,250

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 38,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.72M, up from 441,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru holds 541,174 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 576,189 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 355,675 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). High Pointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 351,816 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 95 shares. 550 are owned by St Johns Investment Communication. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 2.01 million shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 790,400 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot – Opportunity Didn’t Just Knock, It Beat The Door Down – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Office Depot: The Transition Period Will Not Be So ‘Staple’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA: Office Depot-Alibaba Partnership Another Chapter In Retailer’s ‘Compelling Transformation Story’ – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 20,296 shares to 25,395 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 47,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,433 shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.