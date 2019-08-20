Red Hat (RHT) Stake Increased by Yakira Capital Management Inc; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $1.95 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT)

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 7.09M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. On Friday, August 16 the insider DINGES DAN O bought $326,723. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 97,578 shares to 101,328 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,781 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Services Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 1,221 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 21,059 were reported by Paloma Prns Mgmt. The New York-based Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.82% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Intrepid Mgmt reported 426,855 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 285,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 14,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Adage Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 80,926 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 276,550 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 119,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co reported 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company, a Japan-based fund reported 5,036 shares. Virtu Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,802 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 108,944 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 258,815 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 180,000 were accumulated by Msd Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 495 shares. 3,789 are owned by Everence Cap Mgmt. 8 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Halcyon Mgmt Lp owns 324,187 shares for 9.27% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 168,829 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W Communications has 1.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 218,055 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashford Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3,960 shares.