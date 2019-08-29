Red Hat (RHT) Stake Increased by S Muoio & Company; Alpha Windward Boosted Its Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $504,252

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 192.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 6,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,118 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 3,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 202,779 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fundamental Bull Case For MongoDB: 216% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 103,307 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 4,304 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.01% stake. Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Magnetar Financial Limited invested in 1.16 million shares or 5.47% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 177,195 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 56,234 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alpine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 3.04% or 57,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 0.47% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2,495 were reported by Reliance Of Delaware. Earnest Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jennison Assocs Ltd owns 0.73% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4.00 million shares. Sit Inv Assoc has 27,355 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,000 shares.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. Shares for $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. Shares for $2,243 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. de la Bastide Lore had bought 4 shares worth $349 on Wednesday, July 31. 49 shares valued at $4,334 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, June 30. 27 shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N, worth $2,358 on Wednesday, July 31. 59 shares valued at $5,218 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, June 30.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison’s Exposure To PG&E Is Worrisome Given Its Rich Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,560 shares to 126 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,225 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).