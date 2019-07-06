Red Hat (RHT) Stake Held by Water Island Capital Llc; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Baupost Group Lifted Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58 million, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 8.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 29.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 21.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 6.42% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prudential has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Franklin Resources Inc owns 2.94M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated reported 8,065 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 5,640 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 23,640 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 1,627 shares. Bristol John W And New York holds 1.09% or 218,055 shares. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Freestone Capital Lc reported 6,297 shares. 7,685 are held by Sterling Capital Limited. Strs Ohio owns 70,108 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Moving On From Red Hat – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 235,248 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 0.05% or 15,795 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Smead Cap Management Incorporated reported 1.58 million shares. Ajo Lp owns 710,028 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 187,763 shares. Scout Investments Inc invested in 0.68% or 890,717 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 18,400 shares in its portfolio. 788,584 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Pacific Glob Mngmt accumulated 7,165 shares. Advisor Prtnrs holds 0.11% or 22,717 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.13M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo has 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 214,255 shares.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 51% Return On Equity, Is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IBUY Online Retail ETF Lands Morningstar’s 5-Star Rating – Benzinga” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Roundup: Analyst Opinion, Regulatory Matters, Libra, More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.