Red Hat (RHT) Stake Has Increased by Water Island Capital Llc; Prudential Plc Has Increased Its Westn Digital (WDC) Position by $549,936

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58 million, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Westn Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 160,636 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 149,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Westn Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 4.08M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems H (NYSE:SPR) by 198,300 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $140.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 46,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,424 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Short Semiconductor Stocks With These Two ETFs – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Micron – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.28% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). American Insurance Co Tx owns 70,575 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 600,369 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.32% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Everence Cap Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Stifel Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 383,179 shares. 159 were reported by Parkside Bank & Trust. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 6,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 55,400 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 180,417 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 42,235 shares. North Star Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 143,691 shares in its portfolio.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,189 shares, and cut its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 3,132 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1,500 shares. Amer Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 0.5% or 4,935 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd stated it has 2.55% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Personal Cap Advsrs owns 2,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Group invested in 3,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Corp In invested in 0.75% or 5,526 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP holds 0.08% or 60,656 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,304 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Burren Advisors holds 25.62% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,978 shares. Tt Intl reported 69,600 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Investorplace.com published: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.