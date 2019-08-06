Red Hat (RHT) Stake Has Increased by Omni Partners Llp; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Holds Position in General American Investors (GAM)

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11 million, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 21,747 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,803 are held by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Limited Partnership. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,185 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 68,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 269,117 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 76,392 shares. 2,695 are held by Stephens Ar. 177,195 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 5,196 shares. D E Shaw reported 1.37M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 43,547 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,703 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 26,594 are held by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 28 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,100 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company. Hanson Mcclain reported 728 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc owns 6,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Wolverine Asset Limited Co owns 25,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 2,149 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shaker Financial Svcs Limited has 1.37% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 81,392 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 7,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company owns 7,614 shares. Saba Cap Lp holds 0.65% or 445,534 shares. Old State Bank In owns 21,843 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.06% or 51,235 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 6,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Ltd Liability Il has 0.07% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).