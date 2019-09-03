Red Hat (RHT) Shares Were Volatile While Moab Capital Partners Lifted Stake; At&T (T) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 5.20M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcdaniel Terry & owns 7,322 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.57% or 89,757 shares. Chatham Group holds 22,941 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 77,310 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,700 shares. 6,978 were accumulated by Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 76,273 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 32,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt reported 135,360 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.06M shares stake. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 122,870 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 0.75% or 1.12 million shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.45% or 171,393 shares. National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 200,205 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management stated it has 66,362 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Soros Fund Management Limited Company owns 1.38% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 325,191 shares. Adage Cap Group Lc holds 0.23% or 513,900 shares. Fil stated it has 0.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 87,147 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 219 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,132 shares. Old Dominion Inc owns 6,320 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Trust Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First National Tru owns 13,239 shares. Angelo Gordon And LP has invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 22,400 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 78,123 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares to 9,070 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

