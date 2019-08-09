Red Hat (RHT) Shares Were Volatile While Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lifted Holding; Earnest Partners Raised Position in Factset Research (FDS) by $815,176

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Factset Research (FDS) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 3,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 85,868 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.32 million, up from 82,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Factset Research for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $279.55. About 116,242 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good

