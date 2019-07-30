Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose While Venator Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined While Alexandria Capital Lowered by $769,356 Its Stake

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 55,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 3.63M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and cardiovascular disease; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares to 151,795 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 668 shares. 4,935 are held by American Natl Registered Invest Advisor. Smithfield Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 44,228 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp Inc reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Savings Bank reported 21 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 24,507 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 202,896 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 483,709 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 53,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 256 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.98 million shares. 9,250 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 1,502 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).