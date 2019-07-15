Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose While Tig Advisors Increased Position by $81.36 Million; As Torchmark Com (TMK) Stock Price Rose, Horizon Investments Decreased by $2.15 Million Its Position

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp Com (TMK) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,636 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 29,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 43,007 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) by 105,752 shares to 201,651 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $181.41M for 13.93 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.