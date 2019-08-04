Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Boosted Stake by $12.89 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Boosted Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 413,297 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 24,000 shares to 268,137 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 1,878 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 235,733 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,062 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 71,984 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 2,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 258 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Ltd Co. Westchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 8.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il reported 42,406 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.