Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Stake; Wedgewood Partners Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 129.54% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 976,227 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.59 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner invested in 0% or 1,678 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Limited invested 4.44% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Colony Group Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,234 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 82,307 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated stated it has 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Trust Comm Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Havens Advisors Ltd Co holds 75,090 shares or 13.28% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 96,096 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 158,249 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.41% or 198,879 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,225 shares. Whittier Co reported 132 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 37,762 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares to 645,699 shares, valued at $122.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 235,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,262 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. 1,100 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares with value of $98,307 were sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. On Wednesday, February 6 Kass Jordan T sold $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 1,382 shares. LEMKE JAMES had sold 2,399 shares worth $214,974. $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 3,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Finance Grp Inc owns 64,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 310,300 shares stake. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 0.05% or 91,461 shares. Stephens Inv Management Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.05% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 203,750 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc owns 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Avalon Ltd Liability Co invested in 377,285 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Retail Bank has invested 0.26% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 30,983 shares.