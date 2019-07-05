Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Has Lifted Its Position; As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Market Value Rose, Caxton Raised Stake

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 11,514 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 91.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 76,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $187.73. About 277,559 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.