Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $13.11 Million; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.38 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 102,733 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $111.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 73,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group owns 384,746 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Omers Administration Corp accumulated 3,500 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.03% stake. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1,600 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 0.45% or 178,704 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 44,121 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 41 shares. Cetera Advisor holds 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 2,746 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 0% stake. 3,377 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Lc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested in 306,200 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 70,862 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83 million for 22.17 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 18.00 million shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).