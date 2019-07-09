Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lifted Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake by $17.73 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 512,683 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 1,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 87,147 shares. Argentiere Ag holds 30,000 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 310,589 shares. Gam Ag reported 43,547 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.25% or 5,249 shares. Kepos LP holds 1.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 125,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 8,404 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 45,367 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 71,984 shares. York Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 422,395 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 2.94M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 1,527 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 25,011 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Cap Limited Company invested 0.82% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Partner Inv Mngmt LP reported 11,083 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Axon Capital LP owns 165,800 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 3.52M shares. Elk Creek Prtn Lc has invested 1.27% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.1% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1.09M shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 12,062 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Associate Inc has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd holds 44,416 shares.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 1.14M shares to 6.89M shares, valued at $254.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 443,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21M shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. Almstead Neil Gregory sold $22,692 worth of stock. Souza Marcio had sold 83 shares worth $2,884 on Monday, January 7. Peltz Stuart Walter had sold 2,512 shares worth $87,292. The insider SCHMERTZLER MICHAEL bought $2.00 million.