Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $13.11 Million; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Position in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Decreased by $466,574

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 2,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,913 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 32,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.1. About 1.12M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,287 shares to 42,405 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 689,197 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,314 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 31,240 were reported by Sandler Cap Mngmt. Btim reported 137,035 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 5,267 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Markston International Ltd Liability Com reported 1.06% stake. Nomura Holdings reported 0.07% stake. Northern Trust invested in 0.34% or 8.71M shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 3,525 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 203,231 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd holds 47,854 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.39% of the stock.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Honeywell a Good Value Stock for 2019? – Motley Fool” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 363,765 shares. Nomura reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 857,916 are held by Oz Management L P. Bridgeway owns 15,900 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bp Public Lc accumulated 0.13% or 19,000 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns invested in 22,196 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc owns 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 546,316 shares. 6,897 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated. Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Com has 403,955 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,320 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.1% or 19,302 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,777 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 0% or 3,213 shares in its portfolio.