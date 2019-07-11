Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake; Eagle Asset Management Position in Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 12,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,751 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 342,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 54,568 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 34.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 1,559 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 609 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1,815 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 4,164 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 158,403 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Twin Securities accumulated 255,167 shares or 24.75% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,541 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aperio Group Inc Lc accumulated 115,072 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 18.28M shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 14,762 are held by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 11.00 million shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 3.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3,247 shares to 280,271 shares, valued at $48.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 82,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Bendheim Daniel M also sold $237,254 worth of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,317 are owned by Laurion Mngmt L P. 640,831 are held by State Street. Cwm Limited invested in 0% or 107 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 13,773 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsr invested in 0.34% or 17,340 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 47,677 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.01% or 44,055 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.16% or 32,000 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Sun Life Finance has 6,894 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru has invested 0.11% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). 6,962 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 6,872 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 3.40 million shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 58,800 shares.