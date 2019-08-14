Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position by $13.11 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $1.53 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 23,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 42,985 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 66,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 3.76 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Mngmt holds 1.34% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 70,044 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 32,305 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 329,609 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.81% stake. Sit Inv Associates Inc has 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 10,572 shares. Iowa Natl Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 3,730 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.57% stake. Alpha Windward Lc holds 4,551 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 220 are held by Smith Asset Management Grp L P. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 47,899 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moller Fincl Services holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,959 shares. Old Point Trust Financial Services N A has 3.1% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 662,940 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 30,448 shares to 220,995 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 49,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

