Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Increased Its Position by $6.59 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Buckhead Capital Management Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position as Share Price Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.40 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares to 46,755 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,314 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 25,217 shares. First Republic Investment reported 3,302 shares. 168,829 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 177,195 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 675,714 shares. Regions reported 513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Com stated it has 1,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv reported 207,447 shares stake. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,200 shares. Davis R M accumulated 1.36% or 199,841 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 160,280 are owned by Nomura Incorporated. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Signaturefd Llc accumulated 729 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.29 million shares to 323,175 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 32,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,664 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.