Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.59 Million; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Share Value Rose, Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Its Position by $11.59 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 70,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 255,241 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26M, down from 325,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $206.58. About 294,893 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 668,700 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 66,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00 million shares worth $392.00M.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.53M for 32.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70M shares to 315,750 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 32,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,664 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

