Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Harvest Management Lowered Holding by $364,000; Matarin Capital Management Holding in Netgear (NTGR) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 58.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 18,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 12,793 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 30,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 146,054 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

More recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.1% or 589,802 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 7,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 37,762 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% stake. Synovus Fincl accumulated 440 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Capital owns 1,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6.97 million shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 19,302 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 79,837 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% or 21,943 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 4.74 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 4,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 94,618 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Ameriprise Fincl has 257,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard reported 7,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust holds 1,450 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 897,246 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 41,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fednat Holding Co by 23,876 shares to 52,914 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 292,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in North American Construction.