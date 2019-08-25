Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Increased Holding; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $414,900

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09 million shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zions -6.7% as NII outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, ZION – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Investments owns 43,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management reported 0.09% stake. Harvey Cap, Florida-based fund reported 7,650 shares. The New York-based Qs has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 681,034 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 48,703 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ejf Ltd Liability Com holds 1.24% or 229,663 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 45,120 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 739,965 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Westpac stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 46,581 shares in its portfolio.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,020 shares to 92,786 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com invested 2.55% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 403,955 shares. 32,000 were accumulated by Venator Capital Management. Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 65,113 shares. 729 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Capital Inv Counsel invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6,083 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 4,376 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 71,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 2,830 were reported by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company. Cordasco Financial Ntwk stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 185,294 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 149 shares.