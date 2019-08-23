Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Boosted Its Stake by $873,600 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Country Club Trust Company Boosted Position by $3.88 Million

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 90,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 154,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 64,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 11.35M shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,769 were reported by Tower Rech (Trc). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 85,857 were accumulated by Noesis Capital Mangement. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd holds 14,429 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 31,591 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,823 are held by Adams Asset Advisors Lc. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 50,437 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Putnam Fl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,991 shares. 235 are held by Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,904 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 63,091 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Arosa Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 89,425 shares. Lau Associates Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Avenue Secs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 6,233 shares in its portfolio.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 1,946 shares to 70,966 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,929 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 0% stake. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks owns 177,195 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.39% or 51,154 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 4,040 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 341,950 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 171 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 546,316 shares. 403,955 were reported by Champlain Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 1,320 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 16,225 shares.

