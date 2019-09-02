Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Lowered Its Position by $397,670 as Stock Price Were Volatile; Prologis (PLD) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.41M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $581.48M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28 million shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

