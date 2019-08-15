Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $397,670; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Market Value Rose, Winfield Associates Upped Position by $820,440

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 629,683 shares. Oz LP stated it has 0.94% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ameritas Prns Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Federated Invsts Pa holds 269,117 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 4,132 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Edgestream Prtn LP reported 172,157 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 36,921 shares. State Street has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking accumulated 158,403 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 187 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,535 are owned by Maple Capital Management. Moreover, Cibc Ww Corporation has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 2,200 shares. Oppenheimer And Company owns 21,812 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Cor (NYSE:XOM) by 7,916 shares to 33,403 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Salem Inv Counselors invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.78% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Exane Derivatives holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 29 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 94,516 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Marietta Investment Ltd has invested 2.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). American Century stated it has 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 112 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 96 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.59% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 582,775 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 215,505 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.12M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.02 million shares.