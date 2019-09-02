Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lowered Position by $1.60 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Maintains Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC)

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 99.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 51 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 9,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 282.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 15,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 20,566 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 5,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 859,053 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 10.87 million shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,248 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 7,660 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America accumulated 590 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 46,763 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 39,423 shares. 168,043 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 483,574 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 50 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 441,214 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com holds 18,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 43,880 were reported by Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Rr Prns Lp invested in 9.43% or 1.35M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 5.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 8 shares. Amer National Ins Tx owns 43,160 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc holds 96,096 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group holds 6,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 9,300 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 27,355 shares. Advisor Prtnrs owns 3,132 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited reported 3,803 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Company has 1,320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested 1.34% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Zacks Mngmt holds 22,400 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 5,640 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares to 29,885 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).