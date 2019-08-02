Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Raised Its Stake; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $99.19 Million; Market Valuation Were Volatile

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 934,679 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933.68M, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97 million shares to 409.80M shares, valued at $19.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 366,489 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 2,364 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 89,084 shares. Allstate invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp owns 1.33M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 16,597 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 42,090 are owned by Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Lc holds 0.02% or 4,546 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,400 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,127 shares. Axa holds 76,392 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 48,196 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 41 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,001 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.04% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp owns 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 10,385 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.41% or 654,223 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 199,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors reported 198,389 shares stake. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 517 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 3,696 shares. 108,762 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Sei holds 1,111 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,860 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 714,904 were accumulated by State Street.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 1.29 million shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $79.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.21M shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity.