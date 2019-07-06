Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Raised Its Holding by $170.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Rose While Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 201,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.27M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.17 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 934,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933.68 million, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 718,027 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.34 million shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $528.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 147,769 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $78.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 721,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

