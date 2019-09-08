Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Upped Stake by $18.50 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position Has Lifted by Boston Partners

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation

Boston Partners increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 804,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547.68 million, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 112,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Citizens State Bank And Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,507 shares. Martin Currie holds 28,081 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 879 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 98,270 are owned by Hap Trading Ltd Liability. Bangor Comml Bank accumulated 5,088 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 43,073 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc holds 0.62% or 28,292 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Voloridge Limited Co reported 5,954 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc owns 4,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 36,700 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Com. Moreover, S&Co has 2.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dubuque National Bank Tru holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 0.21% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 331,049 shares to 50,251 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 849,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,462 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 0.04% or 7,494 shares. Invesco owns 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 725,211 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 35,900 are held by Andra Ap. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 114,874 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Champlain Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has invested 0.18% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 107 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Yakira Cap Mngmt owns 97,500 shares or 5.09% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 235,733 shares. Barclays Plc holds 760,339 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 710 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

