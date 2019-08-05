Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile While York Capital Management Global Advisors Lifted by $27.68 Million Its Position; As Marriot Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Stock Price Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $6.76 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17 million, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 72,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 841,186 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.65 million, down from 913,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 636,289 shares traded or 92.52% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE-DUE TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY REVOLVING PERIOD FOR WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO MARCH 13, 2020 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Introduces Exciting New Destination Experiences for Owners, Members and Guests of Select Vacation Ownership Brands with New Relationship with PlacePass – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Marriott Vacations Stock Lost 15% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Xylem, Integer, Medpace, Comstock Resources, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Big 5 Sporting Goods â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Reward With Hilton Grand and Marriott Vacations – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $53.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 13,000 shares. 47 are owned by Carroll Financial Assoc. 2.44 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 210,157 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 6,174 shares. Voya Inv Lc accumulated 0.05% or 238,845 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% or 7,870 shares in its portfolio. City has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 373 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 32 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 52,629 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 126 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,136 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% stake. Bancorp Of America De holds 378,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 2,495 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp reported 5,000 shares. Cap Counsel Inc has 22,231 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 312,378 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.02% or 283,334 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Estabrook Cap Management has 40 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc reported 11,695 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. York Glob Advsr Ltd Com holds 3.46% or 422,395 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 818 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 11,000 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 158,403 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 9,300 shares.