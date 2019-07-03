Red Hat (RHT) Position Raised by Moab Capital Partners Llc; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shareholder Springowl Associates Boosted Holding by $323,400

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 336,949 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26 million shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $204,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 8,506 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 52,210 are owned by James Research. Federated Inc Pa invested in 1.03 million shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Gsa Prns Llp invested in 0.01% or 11,061 shares. Legal General Group Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 75,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proxima Management Limited Company accumulated 4.33% or 531,400 shares. New York-based Brigade Capital Management Lp has invested 1.69% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 500,000 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase Communications, New York-based fund reported 33,875 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Lp stated it has 5.71% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street Corporation holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 51,624 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 67,774 shares to 96,050 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,124 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cornerstone invested in 297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 65 are held by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,132 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates owns 599,839 shares. Shelton Management owns 262 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fil holds 0.33% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 15,909 shares in its portfolio. Venator Cap Limited invested in 6.05% or 32,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 168,829 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 584 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 9,250 shares or 0.1% of the stock.