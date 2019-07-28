Red Hat (RHT) Position Maintained by Pentwater Capital Management Lp; Papp L Roy & Associates Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Increased

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 96,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,270 shares to 54,044 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,158 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 75,726 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (Put) by 8.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

