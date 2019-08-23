Red Hat (RHT) Position Lifted by Price Michael F; Ghp Investment Advisors Upped Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $726,055

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 42,732 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 25,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 468,918 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,619 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.