Red Hat (RHT) Position Held by Tt International; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Stake

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 367,486 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Tt International increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 58.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 25,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 69,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.73% or 422,871 shares. Guardian Trust reported 770 shares stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 133,218 shares. Amer Insur Tx holds 0.41% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 43,160 shares. 3,055 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). York Cap Glob Advisors Llc has 422,395 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 185,294 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 447,299 shares. 43,798 are owned by Advsrs Asset. 149,644 are owned by Raymond James And. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1.25M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 790 shares in its portfolio.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42,057 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,453 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 177,000 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 18,939 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 405 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.13% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,146 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 49,357 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4,337 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. American Century Companies holds 1.28 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 40,545 shares stake. Hills Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Qs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd accumulated 23,978 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 168 are owned by Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust. Covington Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares to 58,329 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.