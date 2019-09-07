Red Hat (RHT) Position Held by Havens Advisors Llc; Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64 million shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp And stated it has 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Quadrant Capital Llc holds 0.75% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 20,555 shares. Reaves W H Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 11,791 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.86% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Uss Invest Mngmt Limited holds 2.04 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 8,744 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,654 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs accumulated 4,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peoples Fincl Serv has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 9,592 are held by Corecommodity Ltd Limited Liability Company. Willis Investment Counsel has 1.69% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 4,136 shares. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares to 28,325 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,181 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

