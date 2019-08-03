Red Hat (RHT) Position Held by Havens Advisors Llc; Allstate Cut Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $858,066

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 13,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 62,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 2.48M shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.10 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,678 shares to 51,131 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 690,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Finance Serv invested in 1.3% or 13,892 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Com Limited has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). New York-based Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.42% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 103,229 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 674,335 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc accumulated 766 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 10,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio. Telos Mngmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 25,900 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,811 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.39% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Limited Co Delaware stated it has 4,664 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment stated it has 1.46% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sumitomo Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 17,358 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has 87,958 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Burren Advsr Ltd stated it has 22,978 shares or 25.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,196 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 251,016 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Citadel Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 2.34M shares. Pnc Services Incorporated holds 0.01% or 44,848 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0.09% stake. Ent Fincl Services stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 2.00M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.12% or 26,594 shares. Fairfax Fincl Can has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Financial In holds 0.75% or 5,526 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).