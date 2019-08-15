Red Hat (RHT) Position Held by Falcon Edge Capital Lp; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Boosted Its Position in Visteon (VC) by $26.33 Million

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 76.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 905 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.95 million, up from 514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 89,580 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (Call) (NYSE:D) by 7 shares to 33 shares, valued at $252.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT, worth $195,020 on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “VC-backed Health Catalyst debuts IPO – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Visteon (VC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Visteon (VC) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.