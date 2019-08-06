Red Hat (RHT) Position Held by Berkshire Hathaway Inc; Greenhaven Associates Boosted Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 788,498 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 934,679 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933.68 million, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 104,547 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 483,709 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 149,644 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Omni Ptnrs Llp owns 673,841 shares for 13.61% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability reported 3,018 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vestor Ltd Co invested in 224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Company has 11,066 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2.22M shares. Assetmark reported 169 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.14% stake. 400 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Bluecrest Limited owns 22,886 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corporation has 1,464 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97M shares to 409.80 million shares, valued at $19.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

