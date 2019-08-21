Red Hat (RHT) Position Has Lifted by Tig Advisors Llc; 1St Source Bank Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Increased by $786,030 as Stock Price Rose

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $501.28. About 372,751 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Limited Company accumulated 8.64% or 1.28M shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,200 shares. Zweig holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 125,907 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Tompkins Fin invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Moneta Grp Ltd holds 11,839 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management has 19,302 shares. Jennison Limited Company has invested 0.73% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested in 0.14% or 818,067 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 1,500 shares. Company Fincl Bank holds 5,258 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.32% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP has 4.61% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank has 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kcm Inv Ltd Liability holds 2,046 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bartlett Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 540 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 353,045 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 110,205 shares. Adirondack reported 22 shares. Investment House Llc has invested 0.58% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 209,713 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 201,016 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shaker Invests Lc Oh owns 4,557 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,430 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).