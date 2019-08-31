Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile While Moab Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake by $6.59 Million; Citigroup (C) Position Upped by Caxton Associates Lp

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 395.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 24,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 30,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va owns 0.77% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 181,375 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited invested in 950,521 shares. Yhb Investment Inc holds 0.83% or 85,191 shares in its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Birinyi Assoc holds 0.13% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 12,351 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 150 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 15,180 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Personal Advsr Corp holds 4,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,172 were reported by Hilltop Incorporated. Pictet Asset reported 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 10 holds 0.05% or 3,608 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,390 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 51,154 are held by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. 117,944 are held by Washington Trust. Geode Cap Limited holds 2.88M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) holds 43,320 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 2.00M were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 18,550 shares. Cornerstone holds 297 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 5,196 shares. Alps Advisors holds 2,898 shares. Bamco Inc New York invested in 41,811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capital Advsr Llc has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 25,217 shares. Zweig holds 125,907 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio.