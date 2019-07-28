Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose While Moab Capital Partners Raised by $6.59 Million Its Holding; Holder Boston Research & Management Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,142 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 52,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 55,188 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $82.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,124 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 447,299 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Bank Corporation accumulated 12,043 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,000 are held by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 9,250 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 37,762 shares. 1,759 are owned by First Manhattan. Css Ltd Llc Il reported 5,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 675,714 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 28,469 shares stake. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 43,320 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “5 Beaten-Down Stocks Worth Considering – TheStreet.com” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.