Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Soros Fund Management Upped Holding; Swift Run Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by $1.94 Million as Shares Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 130.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 184,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 325,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, up from 141,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire Santander’s Head of M&A in Brazil; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 19.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 9,250 shares. 401,127 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Td Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,566 shares. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Guggenheim holds 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 45,367 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 219 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,717 shares. 104,547 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 2.45% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5,000 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 16,220 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Institute For Wealth Management Lc owns 3,777 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Co holds 1.16M shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Paloma Prns Com holds 0.09% or 19,904 shares.