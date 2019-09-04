Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Cqs Cayman LP Cut Stake by $1.00 Million; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $53.04 Million as Share Value Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 381,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.06 million, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $129.46. About 341,859 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 65,528 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $99.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 140,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.82M shares to 28.32M shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

