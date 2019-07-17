Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose While Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $12.35 Million; Q Global Advisors Cut M/I Homes (MHO) Stake by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 123,048 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 40,100 shares to 440,100 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 58,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 44,848 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company reported 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 207,447 are held by Natl Pension Ser. Everence Management Inc invested in 0.12% or 3,789 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd reported 1,366 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,500 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hanson Mcclain owns 94 shares. Principal Finance Grp stated it has 265,056 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 312,378 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 139,299 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.17% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 66,093 shares. Advsrs Asset Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 43,798 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $24.09 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 10,304 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 64,847 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 12,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 36,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 148,476 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 456,471 shares. Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Principal Group reported 221,156 shares. Franklin holds 1.42 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 383,003 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 438,581 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 94,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).