Red Hat (RHT) Holding Upped by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc; Wellington Shields & Company Position in Universal Electronics (UEIC) Has Trimmed by $822,140 as Share Price Rose

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,967 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 95,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 57,839 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 51.18% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17M, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.17. About 1.40 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $1.20 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $5.54 million for 25.58 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -671.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares to 136,410 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 705,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,295 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.